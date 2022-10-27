JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with decent gains; metal shares outperform
Business Standard

Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 83.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 1862.44 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Financial Services rose 83.11% to Rs 381.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 1862.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1523.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1862.441523.08 22 OPM %77.1868.25 -PBDT557.79347.09 61 PBT511.06279.63 83 NP381.58208.39 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU