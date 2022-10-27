Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 83.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 1862.44 croreNet profit of Tata Capital Financial Services rose 83.11% to Rs 381.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 1862.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1523.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1862.441523.08 22 OPM %77.1868.25 -PBDT557.79347.09 61 PBT511.06279.63 83 NP381.58208.39 83
