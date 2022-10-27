Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 83.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 1862.44 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Financial Services rose 83.11% to Rs 381.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 1862.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1523.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1862.441523.0877.1868.25557.79347.09511.06279.63381.58208.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)