Tata Comm partners with Zain KSA to deliver smart city solutions in Saudi Arabia

Tata Communications and Zain KSA, a pioneering mobile telecommunications and digital services provider that is committed to supporting innovation and spearheading the next-generation's technological revolution in the Middle East, today announced they have entered a strategic engagement to fuel digital transformation journeys of enterprises and government organisations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

With this collaboration the combined ecosystems will deliver solutions and platforms to remodel cities with smart street lighting, smart waste management, connected workplace, healthcare and connected cars.

The flagship project where Tata Communications and Zain KSA are working together to bring smart street lighting solution for one of the key cities in KSA. Tata Communications IoT ecosystem will serve as one-stop-shop to provide the hardware, platform, application and insights while Zain KSA will expand the footprint with its business-to-business (B2B) offerings through joint projects related to software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and global contact centres, as well as the application of smart transport and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabling smart waste handling, smart metering and other smart city use cases, to name a few.

