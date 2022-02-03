Tata Consultancy Services Ltd extends upmove

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3857.2, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.97% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% jump in NIFTY and a 38.53% jump in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3857.2, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has slipped around 0.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35788.75, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3857.6, down 0.12% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 20.97% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% jump in NIFTY and a 38.53% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 39.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

