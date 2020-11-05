Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2681.35, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% gain in NIFTY and a 37.4% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2681.35, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has dropped around 1.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21104.55, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2685.65, up 0.81% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 22.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% gain in NIFTY and a 37.4% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)