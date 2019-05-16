Tata Global Beverages Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Real Estate Ltd, Chemicals Ltd, and (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2019.

Global Beverages Ltd spiked 7.40% to Rs 213.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Real Estate Ltd soared 7.15% to Rs 103.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 7.10% to Rs 596.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72089 shares in the past one month.

rose 5.23% to Rs 623.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8684 shares in the past one month.

(India) Ltd spurt 4.20% to Rs 128.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

