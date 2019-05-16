JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

TVS Motor Company extends service support for cyclone Fani affected customers in Orissa
Business Standard

Tata Global Beverages Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Jet Airways (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2019.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Jet Airways (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2019.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd spiked 7.40% to Rs 213.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soared 7.15% to Rs 103.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd surged 7.10% to Rs 596.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72089 shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 5.23% to Rs 623.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8684 shares in the past one month.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd spurt 4.20% to Rs 128.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements