Volumes soar at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Ltd clocked volume of 92217 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22314 shares

Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Central Bank of India, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 May 2019.

Ltd clocked volume of 92217 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22314 shares. The stock lost 2.31% to Rs.239.20. Volumes stood at 22370 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 4.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.96% to Rs.200.65. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of witnessed volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39649 shares. The stock dropped 4.70% to Rs.26.35. Volumes stood at 48643 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 6.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.31% to Rs.160.95. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90471 shares. The stock rose 6.39% to Rs.593.00. Volumes stood at 59262 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)