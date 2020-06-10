Vani Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercial reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

