HSIL standalone net profit declines 89.92% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Vani Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercial reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.06 200 0.540.25 116 OPM %5.56-16.67 -04.00 - PBDT0.010 0 0.020.02 0 PBT0.010 0 0.020.02 0 NP0.010 0 00.01 -100

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 18:44 IST

