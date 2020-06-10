Vani Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vani Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
JSG Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nova Publications India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 99.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Suraj reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Vani Commercial reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.06 200 0.540.25 116 OPM %5.56-16.67 -04.00 - PBDT0.010 0 0.020.02 0 PBT0.010 0 0.020.02 0 NP0.010 0 00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU