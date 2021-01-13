Tata Motors in demand after global wholesales rise 1% YoY in Q3

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors issues statement for Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc
Tata Motors Group global wholesales rise 1% in Q3 FY21
Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 16% in Q2 FY21
Tata Motors' unit JLR reports retail sales for July and August
Tata Motors spurts as JLR remains unaffected by issues at UK ports
-
Tata Motors rose 2.88% to Rs 244.65 after the Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 2.78 lakh units, recording a 1% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) compared with Q3 FY20.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365 units, falling 4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) over Q3 FY20. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles (PV) in Q3 FY21 stood at 1.88 lakh units, rising 4% Y-o-Y as against Q3 FY20.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 1.19 lakh units (JLR number for Q3 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 17,078 units) while Jaguar wholesales for the quarter stood at 22,466 vehicles and Land Rover wholesales for the quarter at 97,192 vehicles.
Meanwhile the media on 12 January 2021 reported that Tata Motors was set to enter into a partnership with Tesla and that the electric vehicle giant may even take a stake in its passenger vehicle (PV) business.
Referring to the media reports, Tata Motors on 12 January 2021 clarified to the bourses that it had not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for its PV business and categorically denied all rumors suggesting the same.
Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.28 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 175.76 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 18.4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 52,839.02 crore.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU