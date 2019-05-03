Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 95.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 7230.24 crore

Net profit of declined 95.54% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1290.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 7230.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7216.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.03% to Rs 2190.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2408.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 29558.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26840.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)