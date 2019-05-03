JUST IN
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 95.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 7230.24 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company declined 95.54% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1290.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 7230.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7216.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.03% to Rs 2190.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2408.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 29558.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26840.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7230.247216.91 0 29558.6426840.27 10 OPM %18.3016.82 -20.1521.58 - PBDT977.40652.47 50 3743.804016.46 -7 PBT373.9520.31 1741 1350.671670.29 -19 NP57.581290.57 -96 2190.942408.30 -9

Fri, May 03 2019.

