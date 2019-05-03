Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 95.54% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel reports highest ever output in FY 19 after acquisition of Bhushan Steel
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 78.56% in the December 2018 quarter
Tata Steel shares zoom 7 pc after Q4 results
Tata Steel BSL Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 212 cr
Tata Steel jumps after Q4 results
-
Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 7230.24 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company declined 95.54% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1290.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 7230.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7216.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.03% to Rs 2190.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2408.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 29558.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26840.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7230.247216.91 0 29558.6426840.27 10 OPM %18.3016.82 -20.1521.58 - PBDT977.40652.47 50 3743.804016.46 -7 PBT373.9520.31 1741 1350.671670.29 -19 NP57.581290.57 -96 2190.942408.30 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU