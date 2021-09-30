Tata Steel divests its entire stake in NatSteel Holdings, Singapore

T S Global Holdings (TSGH) Singapore, a 100% indirect subsidiary of Tata Steel, today executed definitive agreements with TopTip Holding (TopTip), a Singapore based steel and iron ore trading company, to divest its 100% equity stake in NatSteel Holdings (NSH) for an Equity Value of USD 172 million (Rs 1,275 crore).
Based on the historical performance of the transacted business, the Enterprise Value to EBITDA works out to be about 13 times.
The wires business of NatSteel in Thailand (Siam Industrial wires) has been retained by Tata Steel as part of the downstream wires portfolio. The transaction has been closed today, the consideration received, and will be used for reduction of off-shore debt.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU