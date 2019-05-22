Tayo Rolls reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Tayo Rolls reported to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.
