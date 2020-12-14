Tech Mahindra Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 909.2, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.57% in last one year as compared to a 12.22% rally in NIFTY and a 46.97% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 909.2, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 13526.35. The Sensex is at 46106.71, up 0.02%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 7.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22664, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

