Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 736.4, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.64% in last one year as compared to a 8.4% rally in and a 15.9% spurt in the IT index.

Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 736.4, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 11707.15. The Sensex is at 39071.74, down 0.96%. Ltd has eased around 5.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16268.2, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 739.1, down 0.39% on the day. jumped 3.64% in last one year as compared to a 8.4% rally in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 16.3 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)