Techno Electric board OKs 130-cr buyback

The board of Techno Electric & Engineering Company approved a share buyback of upto Rs 130 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 325 per share through open market route.The maximum buyback price of Rs 325 per equity share represents a 2.6% premium to Monday's closing price of Rs 316.75 on the BSE.
The indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 40,00,000 equity shares, comprising approximately 3.64% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company as of 11 July 2022.
The company shall utilize at least 50% of the amount embarked as the maximum buyback size for the buyback, i.e. Rs 65 crore ("minimum buyback size").
Based on minimum buyback size and the maximum buyback price, the company would purchase a minimum of 20,00,000 equity shares ("minimum buyback shares").
As on 8 July 2022, the promoters held 60.18% stake in the company and post buy back the stake is expected to increase to 62.45%, assuming that 40,00,000 eguity shares are bought back at maximum buyback price.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) player and green energy generator in the power sector.
The company reported 43.27% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.09 crore despite of a 43.18% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 307.55 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering Company were down 4.97% to Rs 301 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU