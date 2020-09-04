TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 20.84 croreNet Loss of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.8416.48 26 OPM %-2.45-2.25 -PBDT-0.51-0.10 -410 PBT-0.62-0.17 -265 NP-0.63-0.14 -350
