Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 296.93 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 44.00% to Rs 48.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 296.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.296.93257.7922.6719.7873.8952.9863.5344.1048.3733.59

