Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 296.93 croreNet profit of Tega Industries rose 44.00% to Rs 48.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 296.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales296.93257.79 15 OPM %22.6719.78 -PBDT73.8952.98 39 PBT63.5344.10 44 NP48.3733.59 44
