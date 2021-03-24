Volumes jump at Aarti Industries Ltd counter

Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 24.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares

Birla Corporation Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 March 2021.

Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 24.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.77% to Rs.1,363.10. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.879.95. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd notched up volume of 370.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77.85 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.03% to Rs.27.70. Volumes stood at 127.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd clocked volume of 7.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.01% to Rs.896.60. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra registered volume of 341.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.82% to Rs.21.75. Volumes stood at 174.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)