Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 18.51 points or 1.44% at 1302.53 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 4.98%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.95%),ITI Ltd (up 4.16%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.19%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.02%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.59%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.12%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.07%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.94%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.26%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 186.52 or 0.51% at 36658.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.1 points or 0.65% at 10810.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.18 points or 0.99% at 12767.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.23 points or 0.9% at 4416.55.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 508 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

