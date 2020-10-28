Telecom shares jump

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 99.63 points or 9.34% at 1166.72 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 11.7%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.85%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.76%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.63%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.17%), ITI Ltd (up 0.59%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.39%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.16%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.22%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.74 or 0.06% at 40544.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.4 points or 0.1% at 11901.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 43.25 points or 0.29% at 15133.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.85 points or 0.41% at 5046.52.

On BSE,987 shares were trading in green, 703 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

