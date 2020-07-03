Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 16.5 points or 1.27% at 1320.21 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.86%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.71%),ITI Ltd (up 1.79%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.56%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 0.43%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.82%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.95%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.69%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.33 or 0.38% at 35979.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.15 points or 0.37% at 10590.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.92 points or 0.33% at 12584.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.27 points or 0.35% at 4377.66.

On BSE,1025 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)