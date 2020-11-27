Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 2.85 points or 0.24% at 1165.56 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.82%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.37%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.31%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.1%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.95%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.92%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.06%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 42.12 or 0.1% at 44217.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.9 points or 0.01% at 12988.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 276.23 points or 1.68% at 16756.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.35 points or 1.72% at 5654.8.

On BSE,1751 shares were trading in green, 922 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)