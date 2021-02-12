FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 182.73 points or 1.44% at 12525.36 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 6.59%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 6.23%),Waterbase Ltd (down 4.29%),ITC Ltd (down 4.24%),Prabhat Dairy Ltd (down 2.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 1.72%), Emami Ltd (down 1.61%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 1.51%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.33%), and Marico Ltd (down 1.31%).

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 5.93%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 3.65%), and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (up 2.91%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.98 or 0.18% at 51623.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.45 points or 0.1% at 15187.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.15 points or 0.22% at 19670.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.52 points or 0.16% at 6596.32.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

