Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 9.54 points or 0.52% at 1846.32 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 5.62%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.89%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 5%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.23%), and HFCL Ltd (down 2.95%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 34.06 or 0.06% at 57141.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.6 points or 0.01% at 17028.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 515.97 points or 1.84% at 27555.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 88.86 points or 1.03% at 8565.13.

On BSE,709 shares were trading in green, 2192 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

