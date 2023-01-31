Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.84% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 28.35% to Rs 56.50 croreNet profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 22.84% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 56.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.5044.02 28 OPM %7.869.65 -PBDT3.572.70 32 PBT2.932.17 35 NP1.991.62 23
