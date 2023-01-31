Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.35% to Rs 56.50 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 22.84% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 56.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.5044.027.869.653.572.702.932.171.991.62

