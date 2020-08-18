Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Redington India Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2020.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd lost 5.69% to Rs 791 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24184 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd crashed 4.67% to Rs 10.21. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redington India Ltd tumbled 4.23% to Rs 123.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65714 shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd pared 3.95% to Rs 1387.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3232 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd dropped 3.51% to Rs 15.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

