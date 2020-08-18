Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vascon Engineers Ltd, Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd and Oriental Trimex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2020.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 5.75% to Rs 657.15 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 77368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28714 shares in the past one month.

Vascon Engineers Ltd crashed 5.71% to Rs 10.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70328 shares in the past one month.

Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 5.68% to Rs 56.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2807 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd corrected 5.41% to Rs 29.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2024 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 10.83. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11079 shares in the past one month.

