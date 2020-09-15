Volumes jump at La Opala RG Ltd counter

La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 12.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 September 2020.

La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 12.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.08% to Rs.228.15. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 4.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62056 shares. The stock gained 3.37% to Rs.1,428.65. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 22.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.24% to Rs.905.00. Volumes stood at 8.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd notched up volume of 30.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.1,242.10. Volumes stood at 6.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 15.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.57% to Rs.583.95. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.

