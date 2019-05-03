Turnover in F&O segment drops

Nifty May at premium

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11762.20, at premium of 49.95 points over the Nifty's closing of 11712.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.44 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.14 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 12.50 points or 0.11% to settle at 11,712.25.

ICICI Bank, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. May 2019 futures traded at 405.50, compared with spot closing price of 402.75. May 2019 futures traded at 1417, compared with spot closing price of 1409.90. May 2019 futures traded at 310.60, compared with spot closing price of 309.70.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)