UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 147.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.50% to Rs 4184.89 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 147.05% to Rs 497.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.50% to Rs 4184.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3719.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4184.893719.79 13 OPM %57.8140.37 -PBDT784.01315.55 148 PBT784.01315.55 148 NP497.29201.29 147

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:44 IST

