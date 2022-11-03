UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 147.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.50% to Rs 4184.89 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 147.05% to Rs 497.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.50% to Rs 4184.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3719.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4184.893719.7957.8140.37784.01315.55784.01315.55497.29201.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)