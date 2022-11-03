UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 147.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 147.65% in the March 2022 quarter
Escorts Kubota skid after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 147.5 cr
UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 353.35% in the March 2022 quarter
Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2022 quarter
UCO Bank appoints Sujoy Dutta as CFO
-
Total Operating Income rise 12.50% to Rs 4184.89 croreNet profit of UCO Bank rose 147.05% to Rs 497.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.50% to Rs 4184.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3719.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4184.893719.79 13 OPM %57.8140.37 -PBDT784.01315.55 148 PBT784.01315.55 148 NP497.29201.29 147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU