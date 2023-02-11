Ugar Sugar Works consolidated net profit declines 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.70% to Rs 593.91 croreNet profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 11.02% to Rs 45.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 98.70% to Rs 593.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales593.91298.90 99 OPM %12.7121.55 -PBDT68.5255.51 23 PBT63.4752.61 21 NP45.5351.17 -11
