Ugar Sugar Works consolidated net profit declines 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.70% to Rs 593.91 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 11.02% to Rs 45.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 98.70% to Rs 593.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

