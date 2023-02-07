JUST IN
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 29.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 149.55 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 29.89% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 149.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 153.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales149.55153.70 -3 OPM %21.5814.89 -PBDT32.9923.33 41 PBT28.7420.34 41 NP19.3814.92 30

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

