Unison Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 50.72 croreNet loss of Unison Metals reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 50.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales50.7240.19 26 OPM %-0.499.01 -PBDT-1.392.44 PL PBT-2.181.49 PL NP-1.621.11 PL
