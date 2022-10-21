United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 66.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 1682.31 croreNet profit of United Breweries rose 66.77% to Rs 134.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 1682.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1427.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1682.311427.01 18 OPM %13.0411.59 -PBDT232.59165.11 41 PBT180.55109.43 65 NP134.0580.38 67
