United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 66.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of United Breweries rose 66.77% to Rs 134.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 1682.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1427.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1682.311427.0113.0411.59232.59165.11180.55109.43134.0580.38

