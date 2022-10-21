JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Business Standard

United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 66.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 1682.31 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 66.77% to Rs 134.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 1682.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1427.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1682.311427.01 18 OPM %13.0411.59 -PBDT232.59165.11 41 PBT180.55109.43 65 NP134.0580.38 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU