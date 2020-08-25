Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Biocon Biologics receives EIR from USFDA for 2 manufacturing facilities
Biocon Biologics receives EU GMP certification for multiple manufacturing facilities
COVID-19 impact: Biocon Q4 net down 42 % at Rs 123 crore
USFDA completes post-approval and GMP inspection of Biocon's small molecule API facility
-
Reported sales nilNatural Biocon (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU