Soma Textiles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.04% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.04% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.157.65-446.675.36-3.83-2.53-4.16-3.19-4.37-3.38

