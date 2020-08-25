JUST IN
Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Soma Textiles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.04% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.04% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.157.65 -98 OPM %-446.675.36 -PBDT-3.83-2.53 -51 PBT-4.16-3.19 -30 NP-4.37-3.38 -29

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 15:19 IST

