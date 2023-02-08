JUST IN
Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 371.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 175.98% to Rs 28.04 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 371.88% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.98% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.0410.16 176 OPM %19.65-6.40 -PBDT4.281.08 296 PBT4.060.86 372 NP3.020.64 372

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:42 IST

