Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 371.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 175.98% to Rs 28.04 croreNet profit of Univastu India rose 371.88% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.98% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.0410.16 176 OPM %19.65-6.40 -PBDT4.281.08 296 PBT4.060.86 372 NP3.020.64 372
