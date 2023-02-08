Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 371.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 175.98% to Rs 28.04 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 371.88% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.98% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.0410.1619.65-6.404.281.084.060.863.020.64

