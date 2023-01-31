UPL consolidated net profit rises 16.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 13679.00 crore

Net profit of UPL rose 16.13% to Rs 1087.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 936.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 13679.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11297.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13679.0011297.0021.0821.632139.001999.001515.001399.001087.00936.00

