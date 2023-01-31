UPL consolidated net profit rises 16.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 13679.00 croreNet profit of UPL rose 16.13% to Rs 1087.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 936.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 13679.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11297.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13679.0011297.00 21 OPM %21.0821.63 -PBDT2139.001999.00 7 PBT1515.001399.00 8 NP1087.00936.00 16
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
