UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mindtree Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Central Bank of India and Mphasis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2020.

UPL Ltd tumbled 7.62% to Rs 467.85 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mindtree Ltd lost 7.08% to Rs 1326.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95503 shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 3116.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21394 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India pared 4.74% to Rs 10.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd slipped 3.97% to Rs 1346.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20296 shares in the past one month.

