Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 30.42 points or 0.49% at 6220.48 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.16%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.93%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.67%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.46%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.03%), Castrol India Ltd (up 2.2%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.06%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 298.52 or 0.75% at 40026.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.9 points or 0.57% at 11747.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.33 points or 0.47% at 14713.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.78 points or 0.66% at 4882.77.

On BSE,1299 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)