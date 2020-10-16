Volumes jump at IDBI Bank Ltd counter

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 47.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.59 lakh shares

Poly Medicure Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, UPL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 October 2020.

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 47.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.64% to Rs.36.45. Volumes stood at 6.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 9.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.06% to Rs.529.90. Volumes stood at 99097 shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 7.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88549 shares. The stock increased 9.97% to Rs.718.35. Volumes stood at 45266 shares in the last session.

Navneet Education Ltd registered volume of 3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54204 shares. The stock rose 3.80% to Rs.79.30. Volumes stood at 66017 shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd saw volume of 196.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.11 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.60% to Rs.468.05. Volumes stood at 49.27 lakh shares in the last session.

