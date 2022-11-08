Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 37.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.07% to Rs 820.22 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 37.06% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.07% to Rs 820.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 594.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.820.22594.0614.0214.34113.1286.7996.3569.2978.8857.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)