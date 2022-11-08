JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 37.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.07% to Rs 820.22 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 37.06% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.07% to Rs 820.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 594.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales820.22594.06 38 OPM %14.0214.34 -PBDT113.1286.79 30 PBT96.3569.29 39 NP78.8857.55 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU