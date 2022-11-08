Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 37.06% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.07% to Rs 820.22 croreNet profit of Usha Martin rose 37.06% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.07% to Rs 820.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 594.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales820.22594.06 38 OPM %14.0214.34 -PBDT113.1286.79 30 PBT96.3569.29 39 NP78.8857.55 37
