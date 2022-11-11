Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.300.3413.332.940.010.020.010.020.010.02

