Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Usha Martin standalone net profit rises 55.45% in the June 2022 quarter
Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the June 2022 quarter
Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 37.06% in the September 2022 quarter
PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja, V Vijayendra Prasad, and Veerendra Heggade nominated to Rajya Sabha
Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 192.86% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.34 -12 OPM %13.332.94 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU