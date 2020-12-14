Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 19.15 points or 1.06% at 1826.75 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 9.79%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.82%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 4.34%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.83%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 3.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NLC India Ltd (up 3.01%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.58%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.33%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.2%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.05%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.46%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.03%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.51 or 0.34% at 46257.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.15 points or 0.42% at 13571.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.72 points or 0.82% at 17696.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.31 points or 0.5% at 5871.43.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 554 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

