Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 54.83 points or 1.83% at 3044.97 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 9.99%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 8.05%),RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 4.95%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.95%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 4.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were BF Utilities Ltd (up 4.67%), PTC India Ltd (up 3.72%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.6%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.8%), and CESC Ltd (up 2.76%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.91%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.96%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 127.42 or 0.21% at 60186.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.2 points or 0.31% at 17951.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 258.34 points or 0.88% at 29588.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.18 points or 0.48% at 9081.75.

On BSE,1939 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)