Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Spikes 9%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 2.02%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added 39.46% over last one month compared to 12.21% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose 9% today to trade at Rs 5.69. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 2.02% to quote at 3050.57. The index is up 12.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd increased 7.61% and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd added 4.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 111.51 % over last one year compared to the 48.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added 39.46% over last one month compared to 12.21% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 126.37 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 157.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6.84 on 13 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.04 on 25 Sep 2020.

