Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 54.51 points or 1.66% at 3332.63 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.42%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.49%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.16%),NLC India Ltd (up 2.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.82%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.76%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.55%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.51%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.37%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.55%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.32%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.18%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 783.11 or 1.39% at 55464.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 201.3 points or 1.2% at 16592.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.46 points or 0.34% at 26752.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.15 points or 0.01% at 8164.28.

On BSE,1590 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

