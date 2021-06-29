Utilties shares spurt

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 23.47 points or 0.94% at 2514.1 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.97%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.97%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.91%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.32%),GE T&D India Ltd (up 3.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.22%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.7%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.94%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.63%), and CESC Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.12%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.49%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.82 or 0.03% at 52720.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.2 points or 0.08% at 15802.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.93 points or 0.4% at 25211.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.56 points or 0.3% at 7869.89.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

