Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 109.51 points or 2.83% at 3976.3 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.08%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5.03%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.4%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.07%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 2.38%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.04%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.88%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.81%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.77%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.25%), and CESC Ltd (down 0.23%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 372.62 or 0.63% at 59074.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.2 points or 0.6% at 17677.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 212.79 points or 0.71% at 29978.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.71 points or 0.47% at 8924.14.

On BSE,2012 shares were trading in green, 1063 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

