Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 59.88 points or 1.28% at 4748.3 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.71%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.87%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.56%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.13%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.93%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.85%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.29%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (down 0.51%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.39%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 657.62 or 1.13% at 59068.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 184.55 points or 1.07% at 17496.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 189.65 points or 0.66% at 28737.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.72 points or 0.54% at 8810.58.

On BSE,2007 shares were trading in green, 748 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

