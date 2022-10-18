JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services partners with India Post Payments Bank

Suzlon Energy sizzles after bagging order from Adani Green
Business Standard

Power shares edge higher

Capital Market 

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 59.88 points or 1.28% at 4748.3 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.71%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.87%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.56%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.13%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.93%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.85%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.29%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (down 0.51%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.39%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 657.62 or 1.13% at 59068.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 184.55 points or 1.07% at 17496.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 189.65 points or 0.66% at 28737.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.72 points or 0.54% at 8810.58.

On BSE,2007 shares were trading in green, 748 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU