Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 49.18 points or 1.28% at 3893.43 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (up 3.3%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 2.84%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.71%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.04%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.56%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.52%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.48%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.06%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (down 0.51%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.39%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.07%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 657.62 or 1.13% at 59068.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 184.55 points or 1.07% at 17496.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 189.65 points or 0.66% at 28737.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.72 points or 0.54% at 8810.58.

On BSE,2007 shares were trading in green, 748 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

